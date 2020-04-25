|
|
KONDIS, Katherine "Kay" (Geannacopoulos) Of North Andover, MA, formerly of Braintree, MA and Athens, Greece, passed away on April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Kondis. Devoted mother of Dimitri Kondis and his wife Christine. Loving sister of the late George H. Gennis and his late wife Angeline, and the late Zachary H. Gennis and his late wife Marie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 71 Chandler Rd., Andover, MA 01810 or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02453. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020