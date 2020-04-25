Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE KONDIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE "KAY" (GEANNACOPOULOS) KONDIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHERINE "KAY" (GEANNACOPOULOS) KONDIS Obituary
KONDIS, Katherine "Kay" (Geannacopoulos) Of North Andover, MA, formerly of Braintree, MA and Athens, Greece, passed away on April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Kondis. Devoted mother of Dimitri Kondis and his wife Christine. Loving sister of the late George H. Gennis and his late wife Angeline, and the late Zachary H. Gennis and his late wife Marie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 71 Chandler Rd., Andover, MA 01810 or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02453. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -