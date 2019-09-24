|
FRENCH, Katherine Lyon Age 92, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home August 19, 2019. Born March 4, 1927, to Stanley Goodwin French and Mary Hubbard French of Weston. Predeceased by her sister Elizabeth French Jacobs and brother Stanley G. French, Jr. Remembered with love by her nieces and nephews and many other friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Cambridge, Zero Garden Street, Cambridge, on Monday, September 30, at 11:00AM, with a reception following. Memorial contributions may be made to The Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross, 46 Elm Street, Byfield, MA 01922. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside Home
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019