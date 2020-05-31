|
CUNNINGHAM, Katherine M. (Costa) "Katie" Passed away peacefully on May 29 at the age of 92 at the home of her daughter in Duxbury. Katie was born in Shanghai, China and immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1936. Her father Louis was a language professor in universities around the world. It was in Bonn, Germany where he met Katie's mother, Maria Becker. Katie was formerly of Roslindale, Plymouth, Trinity, FL and Duxbury. Katie was the beloved wife of the late Arthur P. Cunningham. She was the devoted mother of Susan Duffy and her husband Michael of Duxbury and the late Gregory Cunningham and his wife Diane of Trinity, FL. Katie was affectionately known as "Omi" to her adored grandchildren: Evan Brett and her husband Andrew of Charlestown, Laurel Duffy and Mike Duffy, III of Duxbury, Sarah Duffy of Greenwich Village, NYC and Erin Jorjakis and her husband Petro of Trinity, FL and her great-grandchildren: PJ Jorjakis of Trinity, FL and Jack and Leila Brett of Charlestown. Katie is also survived by her loving brother, Louis Costa of New Ipswich, NH and many nieces and nephews. Katie was predeceased by her brother Nuno M. Costa and her sister Helen Costa Madden. Family was always first for Katie. She loved when family and friends came to visit and she was the consummate hostess. Everyone would leave with Katie's homemade cookies. She also loved to travel to visit family and friends and had many happy memories of those trips. Katie arrived in Boston through Ellis Island in March of 1936. Her family settled in Roxbury and Katie attended and graduated from the Holy Trinity School. After her marriage to Arthur, they moved to Roslindale where she raised her family and enjoyed a thirty plus year career at the Faulkner Hospital. In 1976, Katie and Arthur moved to the Kingsbridge Shores neighborhood in Plymouth where she resided for 37 years and made many dear friends. Katie was active in the Saints and Singers Chorus Group, and volunteered for many years at the Jordan Hospital in Plymouth, MA. After her husband's death in 2012, Katie moved to Trinity, FL to live with her son and his family where she volunteered at the Cares Elfers Center. After four years, she longed to return to her roots in Massachusetts and relocated first to Duxbury and then to the Village at Proprietors Green in Marshfield. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Katie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020