DAVIS, Katherine M. (Kelly) Of North Billerica, formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of James M. Davis of North Billerica. Loving mother of Michelle LaVertue of Nashua, NH, Melissa Davis of Lowell, Kerry Gallagher and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH, and the late James M. "Jay" Davis Jr. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, George, Molly, Ian, David, Liam, Maggie, and Caitlin. Dear sister of Margaret Serven of Marshfield and the late Stephen Kelly Jr. and his wife Lou-Anne Kelly of Avon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., (Rte. 38) WINCHESTER, on Wednesday, June 26th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, Winchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington St., #231, Boston, MA 02111. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home



Winchester



781.729.2580 Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary