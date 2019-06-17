|
|
GALLAGHER, Katherine M. Age 71, of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston, June 12, 2019. Daughter of the late William J. and Katherine (Rodgers) Gallagher. Survived by her three caring brothers, Joseph Gallagher and John Gallagher of Stoneham and James Gallagher of Wakefield. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a dear friend, Maryellen Doherty of Revere. Funeral from Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM, Friday, June 20th at 9 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Visitation: Thursday, 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Those desiring may make a memorial gift to the . Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
781-438-0135
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019