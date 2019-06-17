Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
For more information about
KATHERINE GALLAGHER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE M. GALLAGHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHERINE M. GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER, Katherine M. Age 71, of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston, June 12, 2019. Daughter of the late William J. and Katherine (Rodgers) Gallagher. Survived by her three caring brothers, Joseph Gallagher and John Gallagher of Stoneham and James Gallagher of Wakefield. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a dear friend, Maryellen Doherty of Revere. Funeral from Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM, Friday, June 20th at 9 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Visitation: Thursday, 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Those desiring may make a memorial gift to the . Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home

781-438-0135
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Download Now