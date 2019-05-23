|
|
MacDONALD, Katherine M. Of Watertown, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles MacDonald and loving mother of Mary and Annie MacDonald all of Watertown. Also survived by her sister, Donna Rosenberg (Jason) of Newton as well as her twin brother, Jack DeCamillis (Al Benson) of GA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Katherine's memory may be made to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Greater Boston at www.cdcgreaterbostondotorg.wordpress.com Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
View the online memorial for Katherine M. MacDONALD
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2019