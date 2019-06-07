|
McCOURT, Katherine M. (Broderick) Of Londonderry, NH formerly of Watertown. June 6, 2019. Age 102. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. McCourt. Loving mother of Maureen Sikes & her late husband Richard of East Granby, CT, Kathleen McCourt & her husband Warren Friedman of Evanston, IL, Joan McCourt & her late husband Thomas Nadeu of Wilton, CT, Frank H. McCourt, Jr. & his wife Monica McCourt of Palm Beach, FL, Terence P. McCourt & his wife Mary Zavolas-McCourt of Concord, David C. McCourt of Newmarket-on-Fergus, Ireland, and the late Richard McCourt & his wife Virginia of Hingham. Loving grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 12. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10 AM followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 11 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours, Monday 4-8 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorials in Katherine's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center and Joslin Clinic, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or at www.joslin.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019