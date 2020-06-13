|
|
McDONOUGH, Katherine M. (Aldridge) Of Westwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. "Emmett" McDonough. Devoted mother of Suzanne Moran and her husband Sean of Braintree, Kelly Kelly and her husband Jeffrey of Millis, and Julie Ryan and her husband Bill of Canton. Loving nana of Gavin and Caitlyn Moran, and Emma and Avery Ryan. Dear sister of Geraldine Cash of Winthrop, Nancy Buckley of Westwood, William Aldridge of Walpole, and the late Bobby Aldridge. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Katherine was a dedicated nurse practitioner with MIT Infirmary and Hebrew Rehabilitation, Roslindale.
Visiting Hours with Covid-19 guidelines (Please wear mask, please bring personal pen to sign register book), will be held at P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, June 15th, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, at 10am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook:
pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins
George F. Doherty & Sons
West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020