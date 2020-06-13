Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE MCDONOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE M. (ALDRIDGE) MCDONOUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHERINE M. (ALDRIDGE) MCDONOUGH Obituary
McDONOUGH, Katherine M. (Aldridge) Of Westwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. "Emmett" McDonough. Devoted mother of Suzanne Moran and her husband Sean of Braintree, Kelly Kelly and her husband Jeffrey of Millis, and Julie Ryan and her husband Bill of Canton. Loving nana of Gavin and Caitlyn Moran, and Emma and Avery Ryan. Dear sister of Geraldine Cash of Winthrop, Nancy Buckley of Westwood, William Aldridge of Walpole, and the late Bobby Aldridge. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Katherine was a dedicated nurse practitioner with MIT Infirmary and Hebrew Rehabilitation, Roslindale.

Visiting Hours with Covid-19 guidelines (Please wear mask, please bring personal pen to sign register book), will be held at P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, June 15th, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, at 10am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook:

pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins

George F. Doherty & Sons

West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -