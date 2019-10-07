Boston Globe Obituaries
SISTER (KATHERINE) MARIE NELSON, CSJ (SISTER BARBARA MARY) In her 65th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Friday, October 4, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Charles J. and Viola Frances (Neville) Nelson and loving sister of the late Barbara Anne Donlon. Survived by her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at Walnut Park Montessori School, Newton; St. Mary School, Franklin; and St. Mary School, Dedham. Sister Marie also served as organist at Bethany Hospital, Framingham; teacher of music at Sacred Heart School, Roslindale; secretary at St. Paul Rectory, Dorchester; administrative assistant at St. Francis House, Boston; and as a volunteer at Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston Motherhouse, Brighton. Visiting Hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
