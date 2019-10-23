|
LEISURE MOREIRA, Katherine Murray Kaity, Dancing with the Stars Age 33, passed September 18, 2019, in Hershey Medical Center Penn State University Hospital, after 6 years with Ewing Sarcoma. Born April 28, 1986, in Hershey, she graduated as valedictorian from Annville-Cleona High School, Pennsylvania. Kaity danced ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, and later flamenco, while teaching dance and yoga. She graduated in 3 ½ years from New York University, BS (Economics), while owning a Bamboo Moves yoga studio franchise. She married Celso Miguel Moreira in 2010 in Queens, NY. Their child was born in Dobbs Ferry, NY. She leaves her daughter Aea and husband Celso, now residing in the Boston area. Kaity is survived by her mother Katherine Murray Leisure of Plymouth, MA; father Randall (Anne) Leisure, of Annville, PA; brother Zachary Leisure, Highland Park, NJ; stepbrother Gene McHugh (Ann Hirsch), Los Angeles, and grandmothers Shirley (Mrs. Jack) Leisure, Harrisburg, PA, and Virginia "Bobby" (Mrs. Joseph E.) Murray of Wellesley, MA. She was predeceased by stepsister Elizabeth Richey McHugh in 2018. She left aunts, uncles, and 16 Murray cousins and their children in Scituate and Cohasset, MA, San Jose, Costa Rica, Dallas, TX, and out West. She was an independent and energetic traveler called "Sprite" by her West Coast relatives. She enjoyed building missions to Nicaragua with Hershey and New York friends through Bridges to Community, www.bridgestocommunity.org, where contributions may be left in memoriam. Dr. Marie L. Buffaloe presided at Kaity's Memorial Service on October 3, 2019, at Derry Presbyterian Church, Hershey, PA, in the same place where Kaity had received her First Communion. Namaste, brave Kaity, dancing with the stars and angel choirs in heaven. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory of Hershey 88 Lucy Ave. Hershey, PA 17033 717-533-7700
