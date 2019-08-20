|
KELEHER, Katherine P. (Flannery) Age 73, of Somerville, formerly of Cambridge and Roslindale, August 19, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late George Keleher, Jr. Loving daughter of the late Helen (McGillicuddy) and John F. Flannery, Sr. Dear sister of Joseph D. Flannery and his wife Liz of Walpole, and the late Edward M. Flannery, John F. Flannery, Jr. and his surviving wife Janet of Sharon. Dear aunt of John Michael Flannery, Jill Werner and her husband Bill, Lauren Sullivan and her husband Brian, Timothy and his wife Mandy, and Brendan Flannery. Great-aunt of several great-nieces and nephews. Stepmother of Thomas Keleher and his wife Lyle, Michael Keleher and his wife Casey, Maura Polombo and her husband Dave. She is also survived by several step-grandchildren and leaves behind her loving dog Pumpkin. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 8:45 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Cambridge at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 4-8. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Retired Educator in the Boston Public Schools after a long career in Science, Technology and Administration. Kathy was an avid hiker and member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. An enthusiastic book club member, she also enjoyed swimming, tennis, and spending time with family and friends. Donations may be made in her memory to the Harvard Sq. Churches Meals Program, where she was a board member and active volunteer of almost 30 years, c/o Christ Church, 0 Garden St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or The Dr. Dejan Juric Research Fund, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street – Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 in memory of Katherine Keleher. For more information visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service 855 Broadway, Somerville
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019