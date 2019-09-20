|
|
SPILEOS, Katherine (Douros) Of West Roxbury, passed peacefully on September 16, 2019 with her children by her side. She was the daughter of the late Soterios and Theodora (Pappas) Douros. The Beloved wife of the late William L. Spileos for 58 years. Devoted mother of Anne S. Tritcak and her husband Scott of Medfield, Dorothy S. Henriksen and her husband Bruce of Marshfield, and Andrew M. Spileos of West Roxbury. Loving grandmother of Danielle, Justin, and Alexa Henriksen and Daniel, Ross, and Lauren Tritcak. Sister of Harold Douros of CA and the late Basil Douros of CA. Sister-in-law of Dorothy Douros of CA. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Service will be on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker St., Boston, MA at 11 AM. Visitation prior to the Funeral in church from 10-11 AM. Burial in Newton Cemetery, Newton, MA. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Katherine's memory to the above named church, or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Retired paraprofessional for the Boston Public Schools from 1974-2000. For online guestbook, visit faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019