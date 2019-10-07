Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-6322
KATHERINE (MONAHAN) ST.HILAIRE

KATHERINE (MONAHAN) ST.HILAIRE Obituary
ST. HILAIRE, Katherine (Monahan) Of Somerville, formerly of Malden, October 3rd. Devoted mother of Katherine Milliken and her fiance Charles Cirrone of Revere. Sister of Eleanor Farrell of Malden and the late Eileen White. Cherished grandmother of Melanie Warren and her husband Charles of Danvers and Melissa Logan and her husband David of Hornell, NY. Also lovingly survived by her great-grandchildren, Kyle, Amanda, Delia and Lucy, as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street (Maplewood Square), MALDEN, on Wednesday, October 9th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Carroll Funeral Home

781-322-6322

www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
