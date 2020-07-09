|
|
THIBAULT, Katherine (Kuppens) Age 91, formerly of Westwood, passed peacefully at home July 4, 2020. Wife of the late Norman G. Thibault. Survived by children & spouses: Susanne Toomey & Raymond of Foxborough; Marie Porteus & Randy, Norman Thibault & Lisa, all of Bolton; and Michele Delima of Stonington, CT; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, extended family & friends. Predeceased by her brother Robert Kuppens & wife Mary. Private Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, Bolton, Burial in Mount Benedict Cemetery, Boston. Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, CLINTON. www.philbincomeaufh.com
View the online memorial for Katherine (Kuppens) THIBAULT
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020