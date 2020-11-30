WHITE, Katherine (Faye) Of Woburn, November 29th, after a brief illness, at fifty nine years of age. Devoted mother of Ali White of Woburn. Cherished sister of Debra Kamm-Pelles, her husband Steven of Woburn, and Reggie Kamm of Bedford. Dear sister-in-law of Maureen Kamm of Marlborough, along with her nieces, Kelly and Rachel Kamm of Marlborough, and nephew, Dennis Kamm of Framingham. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, close family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects on Wednesday, December 2nd from 4-7 p.m. in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem Street, Woburn at a date to be determined. www.lynch-cantillon.com
781 - 933 - 0400