Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
KATHI FRANCIS DUFFY Obituary
DUFFY, Kathi Francis Age 67, of Newton died Monday, December 9, 2019 at home, peacefully in her sleep. Ms. Duffy was born in Medford, a daughter of the late Andrew R. and Marguerite (MacIntyre) Duffy. She lived most of her life in Newton, where she graduated from Our Lady's School. She went on to work at Honeywell, but her true passion was working as a naturist on whale watch boats out of Boston Harbor. She leaves her loving sister Anne Krueger, brother-in-law Wayne Burke and sister-in-law Judy Duffy. She leaves nieces and nephews Jeffery Burke, Matthew Burke and wife Aniela, Jimmy Duffy and wife Molly, Richard Krueger and wife Kate, Colette Duffy, Laura Krueger and Jennifer Duffy. She also leaves her great-nephew Jack and her two great-nieces Jacqueline and Alanna. Friends and family are welcome to gather for Visiting Hours on Saturday in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN from 11 - 1 PM followed by a Funeral Home Service at 1. Burial private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
