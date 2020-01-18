Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
View Map
CANAVAN, Kathleen A. (Murphy) Of Canton, passed away January 16th. Beloved wife of Joseph M. Mother of Joseph M. Canavan, Jr. and his wife Lisa Goetze of Stoughton and Kathleen A. Canavan of Canton. Sister of Grace Cashman Murphy of Naples, FL, and the late Robert Murphy and his wife Ann Murphy of Lakeville. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Wednesday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday morning prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Assn., 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
