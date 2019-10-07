|
HANSEN, Kathleen A. (Canniff) Age 81, a lifelong resident of Hyde Park, died peacefully, Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathleen was born in Quincy, to the late Mary A. (Sullivan) and Edward T. "Tad" Canniff, Sr. She was raised in Hyde Park and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School.
She was a well-known waitress at the Mug and Muffin Restaurant in Hyde Park for many years.
Kathleen was also a childcare provider and loved children. Over the years, Kathleen took in and provided loving care to many children.
Most of all, her passion was for her family, cooking and always taking care of others. She was dedicated to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. She also enjoyed her summer home in Ocean Bluff, Marshfield for many years.
Devoted mother of Kathleen A. Hansen-Lynch and her husband Robert, Robert J. Hansen, Carol L. Hansen, all of Hyde Park, Paul J. Hansen of Quincy, and Susan Kaia Bracken and her husband Leo of Sandwich.
Loving grandmother of Sabrina and Alex Hansen, Casey McDonald, Krystle and Diana Hansen, Paula Landry, and Leo M. Bracken, CTN3, U.S.N. Cherished great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren. One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Maureen E. Valkanas of Canton and her late husband Andrew, Edward T. Canniff, Jr. of Mattapan, Susan A. Gillis and her husband Thomas of Hyde Park, Claire M. Sullivan of Weymouth and her late husband Paul, the late Mary Lou Donovan and her late husband Francis, the late William S. Canniff and his wife Patricia Canniff of Milton. Kathleen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Friday, October 11, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery.
For those who wish, donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
You are invited to call 617-472-6344 or visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019