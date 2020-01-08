|
KRIEDBERG, Kathleen A. (Daly) Of Medford, formerly of Woburn, passed away Tuesday, January 7th at the age of fifty-seven. Beloved wife of Steve Kriedberg of Medford. Devoted daughter of Margaret (Lyons) and the late John Daly of Woburn. Dear sister of Patrice Baril, her husband Robert and Jane Thompson, all of Woburn. Loving daughter-in-law of Eunice Kriedberg of Revere. Precious sister-in-law of David Kreed of Concord, NH, Karen Berg of Bedford, MA and Robert Kriedberg of Revere. Cherished aunt of Brian Thompson, Kathleen Schweitzer, her husband Christopher, Keith Ryan, his wife Sue, and Daniel and Jacob Berg. Adored great-aunt of Juliana and Jesse Ryan. At the family's request, all Services are private and under the direction of the Lynch - Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Kathleen's memory to Generations Incorporated, 25 Kingston St., 4th Floor, Boston, MA 02111. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020