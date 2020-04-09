Home

McELHINNEY, Kathleen A. (Neville) Of Harwich, formerly of Dedham, passed away April 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathleen, affectionately known as "Bunty," was the beloved wife of her best friend, the late William J. McElhinney. Devoted mother of William J. McElhinney, Jr. and his wife, Beth, of Dedham, Kristen Collins and her husband, Chris, of Mansfield and Karen Melo and her husband, Jorge, of Rehoboth. Loving grandmother of Julia and Lauren McElhinney, Tess and Ryan Collins, and Aidan and Eric Melo. Daughter of the late Catherine Neville, sister to Theresa Francis and her late husband, Paul, of Peabody, and Irene Dunn and her husband, John, of Harwich. Bunty also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, dear friends and happy days spent at Red River Beach. A Memorial Service will be held later this summer.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020
