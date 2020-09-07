MELOY, Kathleen A. "Kate" (Powers) Lifelong resident of Arlington, passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of 42 years to Frederick F. Meloy, Jr. Loving mother of Julie Meloy Lovell and her husband John of Medford, Ricky Meloy and his wife Caitlin of Medford, and Sheila Meloy Crowe and her husband Thomas of Arlington. Adored "Nanny" of Teddy, Kerry, Joey, Cece, and Winnie. Cherished daughter of the late David Powers and Gertrude (Stewart). Dear sister of Tom Powers of RI, Peggy Regan and her husband Bill of Arlington, Jack Powers of Arlington, and her late twin brother David Powers, Jr. Kate is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many wonderful friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Wednesday, from 5-8PM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church in Arlington, where Kate was a longtime member of the choir. Her Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kate's memory may be made to: Fidelity House, 25 Medford Street, Arlington, MA 02474. For directions or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com