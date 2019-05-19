Boston Globe Obituaries
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
309 S Main St
Haverhill, MA 01835
(978) 374-0000
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Driscoll Funeral Home
309 So. Main Street (Rte. 125)
Haverhill, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
165 So. Main Street
Haverhill, MA
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Lithuanian Cemetery
KATHLEEN A. (BURNS) PUTIS

KATHLEEN A. (BURNS) PUTIS Obituary
PUTIS, Kathleen A. (Burns) Age 75, of New Durham, NH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy was born in Lynn, MA on June 1, 1943, daughter of John Frances and Margaret Ann (O'Connor) Burns. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, Lynn and Chandler School for Women in Boston. She worked as a secretary for General Electric and then as an administrative assistant at Raytheon until her retirement. Kathy was the cherished wife of 52 years to Walter Putis. They lived in Chelmsford, MA for over 40 years, where they raised their family and retired to New Durham, NH and Naples, FL. She was a world traveler who loved exploring new places, and enjoyed golfing and was member of the Moorings Country Club in Naples, FL; her other activities included cross word puzzles and being an avid reader who was involved with several book clubs. Kathy volunteered her time at her church and public schools. She was a faithful person and longtime communicant at St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford, MA, St. Katherine of Drexel Church in Alton, NH, and St. Williams Church in Naples, FL. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Kathy was a loving and caring woman who will be greatly missed. Her surviving family members in addition to her husband, Walter, include her loving children, Amy Gilliatt of Grafton, MA and Phillip Putis and his wife Kate of Boston, MA; adored grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel and Roman Gillatt of Grafton, MA; and many nieces and nephews; sister of the late Jack Burns and Mary Lou Robson. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, in the

Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main Street, HAVERHILL, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main Street, Haverhill. Interment will follow in the Lithuanian Cemetery, Montvale Street, Haverhill. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com Driscoll Funeral Home

Haverhill

(978) 374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019
