SCHOLZ, Kathleen A. Of Cambridge, MA, passed peacefully, February 9, 2020. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 23, 1954, a beloved daughter of the late Donna (Broyhill) Scholz and, Raymond E. Scholz. Kathleen received a BS in Education from the University of Nebraska and an M.S., School of Management from Lesley College, Cambridge, MA. Kathleen was a Client Service Manager at AIRINC until she retired. She loved to travel and was passionate about volunteering at WGBH and WBUR Public Broadcasting Service, The Museum of Science, and Cambridge's Recycling Committee. Kathleen was an active member of the Soka Gakkai International Buddist Assoc. (SGI) of Boston. She was preceded in her death by mother, Donna (Broyhill) Scholz and father, Raymond E. Scholz. Survived by her partner John McDowell and special friend Lisa VanZant. Brother Ron Scholz (Linda), nephew Ryan Scholz (Sarah), niece Stephanie Burson (Jason), and great-nieces and a nephew. A Private Service is pending.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020