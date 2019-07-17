SPINNEY, Kathleen A. "Kathy" (Needham) Of Chelsea, on July 15. Beloved wife of Robert F. Spinney, Jr. Devoted mother of Robert F. Spinney, III of Charlestown and his fiancée Alexa Carley. Loving daughter of Kathleen W. (Webb) Needham of Centerville and the late Owen F. Needham, Sr. Dear sister of Patricia Hardy and her husband Phil of Franklin, Owen F. Needham, Jr. and his wife Dorothy of Centerville, James Needham of Osterville, Laureen Needham of Centerville, Dee Needham of Delray Beach, FL, and Sean Needham and his wife Wende of Orchard Park. Also survived by her uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Visiting Hours: will be held in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Friday, July 19, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Saturday, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea, at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723



View the online memorial for Kathleen A. "Kathy" (Needham) SPINNEY Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019