KEENE, Kathleen Ann (Cronin) Of Dover, passed away surrounded by her family on June 20, 2019, at the age of 56. Beloved wife of Robert B. Keene. Devoted and cherished mother of Dylan, Nicala, Douglas, Maeve, Martin and Derek Keene all of Dover. Sister of Mark Cronin of West Roxbury and Michael Cronin of Alton, NH. Daughter of Helen M. (McDonnell) Cronin and Edward J. Cronin of Roxbury, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 2pm at the Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover, MA 02030. Immediately following the Mass, the family would like to invite everyone to attend a Celebration of Kathy's Life at the George B. Preston American Legion Post 209, 32 Dedham Street, Dover, MA 02030. At the request of the family burial will be private. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019