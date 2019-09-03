|
|
POWERS, Kathleen Ann (Gilmore) Passed away peacefully September 1, at her home in North Falmouth, MA, surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Belmont, MA, Kathleen was born and raised in David City, Nebraska. She was the beloved daughter of the late Dr. William and Teckla Gilmore. Wife of the late John J. Powers, she is survived by her 7 loving children. Helen and George Johnston of York, PA, Michael and Lauren Powers of North Falmouth, MA, Bill Powers of Greensboro, NC, Timothy and Kathleen Powers of North Weymouth, MA, Jay and Lauren Powers of Attleboro, MA, Christopher Powers of New Bern, NC, Kerry and John Hannabury of Reading, MA. She was the adoring grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held from 8:30-10:15am on Thursday, Sep. 5th in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Rd., North Falmouth. Burial will follow 12:30pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019