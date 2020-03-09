Boston Globe Obituaries
KATHLEEN B. (BELDING) WOLSKE


1951 - 2020
KATHLEEN B. (BELDING) WOLSKE Obituary
WOLSKE, Kathleen B. (Belding) Of Somerville, March 9, 2020 at age 68. Loving mother of Robert E. Wolske and his wife Cindy, Kerri Anne Boyer and Nicole M. Wolske. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Ethan and Kaitlyn Wolske, R.J. and Kaden Boyer. Beloved sister of Janet Ristagno and her husband Joseph, William Belding and his late wife Elizabeth, Randall P. Belding and the late Diane Bokuniewicz. Adored daughter of the late Marie E. (Andrew) and Ralph W. Lathwell. Also survived by nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., in Cambridge on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, 264 Washington St., in Somerville at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Kathleen was a former member of the Lincoln Park P.T.A. in Somerville. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
