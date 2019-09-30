|
BLAKE, Kathleen (Sullivan) Age 72, of Scituate. Kate Blake lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on September 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Charles L. Sullivan and Catherine Ryan Sullivan and the widow of Richard H. Blake after 33 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children; Charles A. of Medway, Patrick R. of Scituate, Mary Ryan of Scituate, and Nicholas S. of Ridgewood, NJ, and their spouses Alyssa, Kate, and Katie.
She was the loving "Ka" to Thomas and Samuel; Casey and Noelle; Finn, Rose, and Anne Conway; and Quinn Blake. Also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Michael and Trudy Sullivan of Osterville; sisters-in-law Penny Sullivan of Newton and Sandy Sullivan of Ridgefield, CT; brother-in-law Brian Kelly of Haverford, PA; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Charles L. Sullivan III and David I. Sullivan, and her sister Moira S. Kelly.
Kate graduated from The Convent of the Sacred Heart Newton, Boston College School of Nursing, and received her ANP degree from Northeastern University, where she was Valedictorian of her class. Kate was affiliated with the Cohasset Family Practice as a Nurse Practitioner for many years.
Kate was a Debutante of the 1966-67 season, and was presented at both the Colony Ball and the Saint Nicholas Cotillion.
She was a longtime Eucharistic Minister at Saint Mary's of the Nativity in Scituate.
A Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities of Boston. Words of comfort can be left at richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer Logo Richardson-Gaffey
781-361-3906
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019