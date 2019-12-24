Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN BROSNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN (MITCHELL) BROSNAN

KATHLEEN (MITCHELL) BROSNAN Obituary
BROSNAN, Kathleen (Mitchell) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, December 21, 2019. Born in Galway, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Maurice T. Brosnan. Loving mother of Theresa Brosnan-Johnson and her husband Kevin of Walpole, Mary Kilkelly and her husband Joseph of Dedham, Kevin P. Brosnan and his wife Irene of North Reading, Anne Brosnan of West Roxbury and the late Thomas Brosnan. Devoted grandmother of Nora, Kathleen, Sheila, Tara, Kevin M. and Courtney. Great-grandmother of Declan, Conor, and Delaney. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah (Collins) Mitchell. Loving sister of Sarah Joyce, Frances O'Connor, Bridget Mitchell, Mary Mitchell, Annie Courtney, Patrick Mitchell, Oliver Mitchell, and the late John, Michael, and Thomas J. Mitchell. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 12:00 noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Catholic T.V. www.catholictv.org or St. Anthony Shrine, stanthonyshrine.org Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
