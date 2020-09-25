PARROTT, Kathleen C. "Kathy" Age 75, Wausau, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau, after a brief illness.
She was born June 28, 1945 in Virginia, daughter of the late John and Mary (Collins) Coulouris. In 1956, she moved to Williamsport, PA and graduated from Loyalsock High School, attended Penn State University, then moved to Boston and attended Simmons College to obtain her Master's in Business Administration. She worked as a financial analyst for Gillette Corporation and Shawmut Bank. During her marriage of ten years, she traveled the world extensively. After her marriage, she moved to Charlestown and worked as a realtor for many years. She retired after working for an antique dealership and in 2013 moved to Wausau to be near family.
Kathy had a wide variety of interests and hobbies, including gardening, antiquing, crossword puzzles, and reading. She had an eclectic collection of books and art in her home. She loved decorating her Charlestown townhouse and hosted annual Christmas parties that are still remembered by her Boston friends.
Kathy never missed watching a Boston sporting event, as she was a proud fan. She also followed college football, always rooting for her alma mater, Penn State. Kathy traveled extensively. Paris, Spain, the Caribbean, Cape Cod and New Orleans were among her favorite trips.
Throughout her life, Kathy had many dear friends and continued to stay in touch with them wherever she lived. She had a lifetime love of cats and rescued many that became her family. Kathy's family and friends will miss her quick smile, conversations about nearly everything, her warm nature and the way she made everyone feel important and loved.
Survivors include her brother, William Coulouris, Port St. Lucie, FL, sister, Connie Anderson, Gilbert, AZ and sister-in-law, Barbara Coulouris, Wausau, WI, aunts and uncles, Beatrice Davis, Jack Marshall and Edith Marshall, nieces and nephews, Cheryl Fay and her children, Ryan, Sean and Stephanie, Kevin Coulouris, Keith Coulouris and his children, Jackson and Alec, Lisa Anderson, Jack Anderson, Jr. and wife, Niamh and children, Ciara & Owen, and many cousins. Kathy was especially close to her sister-in-law, Barb, and her cousins, Eleanor, Billy and Charlie. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by aunts, uncles, many cousins and Paul Fay, niece Cheryl's husband.
A public Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, WAUSAU. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face masks are required for everyone who attends. Online condolences may be expressed at petersonkraemer.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Marathon County, 7001 Packer Dr., Wausau, WI 54401.