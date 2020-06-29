Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
KATHLEEN (DALEY) CANNATA

CANNATA, Kathleen (Daley) August 4, 1958 - June 26, 2020 of Marshfield formerly of Dedham. Beloved wife of the late Buddy Cannata and devoted daughter of the late George and Dottie Daley. Survived by her uncle Jack Daley and his family of Marshfield and her faithful dog, Bailey. A private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to the Marshfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 52, Marshfield, MA 02050. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
