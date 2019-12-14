Boston Globe Obituaries
|
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN CHAUDOIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN (GALLAGHER) CHAUDOIN

KATHLEEN (GALLAGHER) CHAUDOIN Obituary
CHAUDOIN, Kathleen (Gallagher) Age 57, of Sherborn, died December 11, 2019, after a battle with an illness. Devoted mother of Justin and George Chaudoin of Sherborn. Loving sister of Martin Gallagher of Scituate, Kevin Gallagher of Pennsylvania and Ryan Gallagher and his wife Mayumi of Japan. Daughter of William Gallagher and the late Cecilie (Porier) Gallagher. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Liseux, 35 S. Main St., Sherborn, MA, at 11am, Monday, December 16th. Graduate of Merrimack College. After college, she was employed by The Gillette Company in Boston, MA, in the Sports Marketing division, organizing special events at most major sporting championships throughout the US. Kathleen enjoyed going to the beach, sailing, sports, cooking, gardening, reading (a member of Sherborn Book Club), vacations in Quechee, VT, time spent with the Merrimack Girls and, most importantly, loved her boys. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Susan G. Komen organization. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 NATICK

View the online memorial for Kathleen (Gallagher) CHAUDOIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
