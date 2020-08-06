|
O'CONNELL, Kathleen D. "Kay" Lifelong resident of Arlington, passed peacefully at her home on August 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Denis C. O'Connell and Elizabeth G. (Coughlin). Loving sister of Mary E. O'Connell of Yarmouth, and the late Arthur, James, Eileen, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Anne Louise. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Retired teacher at the Bishop School, Town of Arlington. Visiting Hours from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, on Monday from 9-11AM. Her Funeral Mass will follow in St. Agnes Church, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when greeting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory may be made to: Arlington Boys & Girls Club, 60 Pond Ln., Arlington, MA 02474. For online condolences, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020