Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN O'CONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN D. "KAY" O'CONNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN D. "KAY" O'CONNELL Obituary
O'CONNELL, Kathleen D. "Kay" Lifelong resident of Arlington, passed peacefully at her home on August 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Denis C. O'Connell and Elizabeth G. (Coughlin). Loving sister of Mary E. O'Connell of Yarmouth, and the late Arthur, James, Eileen, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Anne Louise. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Retired teacher at the Bishop School, Town of Arlington. Visiting Hours from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, on Monday from 9-11AM. Her Funeral Mass will follow in St. Agnes Church, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when greeting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory may be made to: Arlington Boys & Girls Club, 60 Pond Ln., Arlington, MA 02474. For online condolences, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -