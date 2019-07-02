DINISCO, Kathleen (O'Donnell) Age 70, 30 year resident of Newbury, died July 1, 2019, at Anna Jaques Hospital. She is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Steven DiNisco. Born in Pittsfield, MA on March 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late William O'Donnell and Kathleen (Moriarty) O'Donnell, and grew up in Dedham. After graduating from Colby College in 1972, Kathleen started working for an entrepreneurial trading company that had its major business focus on the oil and gas industry. Kathleen traveled extensively to the Soviet Union and China during the late 1970s, 80's and 90's, developing business and gaining the knowledge and experience necessary to start her own international marketing business which she ran successfully as Market Access International until 2017. Among her many interests were traveling, sight-seeing, and reading. She also had a great appreciation for the arts and theatre. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Steven and her daughter, MaryLeah along with two generations of nieces and nephews and many cherished friends. Calling Hours will be Friday, July 5th, from 4-8 p.m. at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Green Street, Newburyport. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made at www.lungstrong.org/donate Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019