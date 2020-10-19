1/1
KATHLEEN E. SCULLY
SCULLY, Kathleen E. Age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She leaves a sister Maureen (Scully) Stevens of MA, two brothers, Bobby Scully of Dudley, and Dan Scully and his wife Liz of Marietta, GA, a brother-in-law Charles Greffrath of Rochdale, MA, nephews Wesley-Jon (Kim), Craig (Heidi), Cory (Makiko) and Patrick (Mary). In addition, a niece Melissa (Mark).

Kathy was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late John and Elaine (Glispen) Scully. She received her RN from Catherine Laboure, she earned her Master's Degree from Boston College, Nurse Practitioners Degree from Simmons University and worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Tufts New England Medical Center in radiation oncology, and Rhode Island Hospital. Kathy enjoyed bird watching, gardening and spending time with friends and family. Kathy was totally devoted to her dog, Buddy, with whom she went everywhere.

In this time of Covid-19, the family has decided that a Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe and appropriate to gather together in remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or the animal rescue league nearest you.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
