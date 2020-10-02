BRIGHT, Kathleen F. Of Hingham, died at home on October 1, 2020, of complications of frontotemporal dementia. She was 73 years old. Born Kathleen Gould Friedman on April 27, 1947, in Springfield, IL, she was the daughter of Benson Leonard Friedman and Kathleen Funkhouser Friedman. Kathy graduated from Springfield High School in 1965 and received her B.A. from the College of William & Mary in Virginia in 1969. After college, she took a job in the Capitol Hill office of Senator Charles H. Percy (R-IL.), where she worked as secretary to Percy's foreign policy advisor and later as minority clerk to the Senate Government Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. In Percy's office she met an 18-year-old intern from Massachusetts, five years her junior, Thomas R. Bright. What began as an office friendship within a few months became an unlikely but enduring romance that lasted throughout Tom's college education at Yale and culminated with their marriage at the Washington National Cathedral on June 9, 1973. They have been inseparable for 50 years. In 1974, the Brights lived for a year in Connecticut before returning to Washington, where Tom worked for Congressman (later Senator) William Cohen of Maine. Their son, Arthur Aaron Bright, IV, was born in 1976, after which Kathy restricted her work outside the home to part-time secretarial jobs. In 1979, the Brights moved to Tom's hometown, Hingham, MA, where he joined the family business, Hitchcock Shoes, Inc., catalog retailers of wide shoes. After their daughter, Elizabeth Benson Bright, was born in 1980, Kathy's life centered on children and family, although she did find time to launch a custom knitting business and later traded in vintage costume jewelry. She also played recreational and team tennis with great enthusiasm. Committed to community service and widely respected for her intelligence and insights, she served many years on the board of the Hingham Visiting Nurse Association, including a term as president, and was one of the first two women elected to the board of the Hingham Cemetery Corporation, on which she served for 29 years. She was also co-president of the Derby Academy Parents Association in the 1980s, a community representative to the board of the New England Friends Homes for several years, and a member of the New North Church Parish Committee for 34 years. Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, her son Arthur of Boston, her daughter Elizabeth of Newmarket, NH, and her brother, Ross S. Friedman of Gainesville, VA. Burial in Hingham Cemetery will be private. Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. Gifts in Kathy's memory may be directed to the Hingham Cemetery Corporation, 12 South Street, Hingham or to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com View the online memorial for Kathleen F. BRIGHT