MEANEY, Kathleen F. At 82 years, in Revere, formerly of Orient Heights, East Boston, July 26th, following a brief illness. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph M. & Catherine F. (Wallace) Meaney. Dear sister of the late Joseph E. Meaney & Jean E. Nichols & her late husband Edwin P. Nichols. Cherished aunt to Paul E. Nichols & wife Linda of Everett, David J. Nichols & wife Daphne of Littleton & Brian G. Nichols & wife Nicole of Swampscott. Also lovingly survived by her sister-in-law, Sally Meanie of Fayetteville, GA. Kathy also leaves her best friends of 40 years, Christine M. LaVigueur & her husband Joseph of Revere & her special feline pal, "Holly." Several other nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews also survive "Kathy." Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 28th at 12:30 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Wintrop Ave.), Revere. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted & interment is private. Attendees are asked to report directly to church & to maintain regulations mandated by the Comm. of MA & the Archdiocese of Boston regarding COVID-19. Masks must be worn at church & social distancing is to be observed. Kathleen was widely known as a type A supporter of the Revere Little League & the very first female manager to serve the Revere League. She was a 1955 alumna of Cathedral High School & a 1959 graduate of Emmanuel College of Boston. Her career at Arthur D. Little Co. of Cambridge spanned some 46 years as a "Research Biologist." In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-9923. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are honored to have assisted the family in completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2020