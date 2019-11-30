Boston Globe Obituaries
KATHLEEN F. (MURPHY) PARIS

KATHLEEN F. (MURPHY) PARIS Obituary
PARIS, Kathleen F. (Murphy) Of Dedham, formerly of Hyde Park, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Paris, Sr. Loving mother of Jane McCarthy and her husband William of Medfield, Richard Paris and his wife Eileen of Hyde Park, John Paris and his wife Donna of Pepperell, Kathleen Kineavy and her husband John of Dedham and the late Edward J. Paris, Jr. Mother-in-law of Maureen Paris of Holbrook. Devoted grandmother of Kerri, Kaitlyn, Edward, Colleen, Bryan, Christopher, Jillian, Richard, Sean, Brendan, Michael, and Robert. Great-grandmother of Emma, Eric, Christopher and Mackenzie. Sister of Eileen Mullaney of NH and Kevin Murphy and his wife Virginia of Chelsea. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, December 4th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Dedham at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
