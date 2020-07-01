Boston Globe Obituaries
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
West Roxbury
View Map
KATHLEEN F. (LARKIN) WINN

KATHLEEN F. (LARKIN) WINN Obituary
WINN, Kathleen F. (Larkin) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Westwood, June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George S. Winn. Loving mother of Kevin M. Winn and his wife Penny of Pembroke, Kathleen M. Colby and her husband Jeff of West Roxbury, and Eileen P. Tomkiewicz and her husband Walter of Canton. Devoted grandmother of Carolyn, Tim, Connor, Sarah, and Matthew. Cherished great-grandmother of Sean. Loving sister of James Larkin, and the late Dermott, Edward, and Allen Larkin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrytom Church, West Roxbury on Tuesday, July 7, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, July 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
