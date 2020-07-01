|
|
WINN, Kathleen F. (Larkin) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Westwood, June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George S. Winn. Loving mother of Kevin M. Winn and his wife Penny of Pembroke, Kathleen M. Colby and her husband Jeff of West Roxbury, and Eileen P. Tomkiewicz and her husband Walter of Canton. Devoted grandmother of Carolyn, Tim, Connor, Sarah, and Matthew. Cherished great-grandmother of Sean. Loving sister of James Larkin, and the late Dermott, Edward, and Allen Larkin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrytom Church, West Roxbury on Tuesday, July 7, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, July 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020