Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Church
South Boston, MA
KATHLEEN FLAHERTY

KATHLEEN FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY, Kathleen "Kate" Of South Boston, passed away on June 22, 2020. Kathleen was born in Boston and graduated from St. Brigid High School in 1951 and entered the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, KY in 1952. She spent about 20 years with the ministries extending several states before returning to South Boston.

She was predeceased by her parents, Coleman and Delia Flaherty, her sister Barbara Adams and her brother Anthony (Tony) Flaherty. She leaves behind nephews Paul, Colin, Barry and Jack and nieces Ellen, Kathryn and Beverly, as well as many other family members and lifelong friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Kate and her brother Tony, who passed away on July 13, 2015, in St. Monica's Church, South Boston, Tuesday, July 7 at 10 A.M. All are welcome to participate. Interment Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kate and Tony's memory to The House of Peace, 1 High Street, Ipswich, MA 01938, or Greenpeace, PO Box 90136, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -