FOGARTY, Kathleen "Kay" (Sullivan) Age 81, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 59 years of Eugene C. Fogarty. Born in Quincy, she was raised in West Newton and was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School. She was a longtime resident of Stoughton and West Dennis for many years. Kay was absolutely devoted to her family. She loved her grandkids very much and spending time with them whenever she could. Her happiest times were spent with the entire family during holidays and at the beach in West Dennis and on the Outer Banks. Despite not being a natural athlete, she took up golf later in life and learned to love the game. Kay was a faithful parishioner at St. James in Stoughton and St. Pius X in Yarmouth. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who had the pleasure of knowing her. In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by her dear children Ken Fogarty and his wife Kim of Chestnut Hill, David Fogarty of Quincy and Christine Baekey and her husband Geoff of Beverly. She was the cherished Grammy of Jake and Amanda Fogarty, Brianna, Tavish and Quinn Fogarty and Kyle and Brooke Baekey. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Katie of Stoughton, was the sister of the late Jack Sullivan and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., STOUGHTON, on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will follow. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to Macular Degeneration Assoc., 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Ste. 100, Sarasota, FL 34232. Obituary and guestbook at farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020