BYRDA, Kathleen Frances Age 76, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. She was born on March 21, 1943 in Boston, MA, where she grew up and lived most of her life. Kathleen ran her own beauty salon for 40 years before retiring in 2000. She had been a resident of Cape Coral for the last 21 years, where she enjoyed her love of animals, especially rescuing cats.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 47 years, John Byrda; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be private in accordance with her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the animals that she loved so much at the local animal shelter - https://www.capecoralanimalshelter.com/
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
