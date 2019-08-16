|
GAVIN, Kathleen "Kathy" Of Milton, formerly of Norwood and Walpole, August 14, 2019, age 68. Devoted daughter of the late Theodore E. and Helen (Chadwick) Gavin. Loving sister of Elizabeth Butler of Milton, Theodore Gavin of Sacramento, California, John Gavin of Cumberland, Rhode Island, Robert Gavin of Chelsea, Vermont, Eunice Gavin of South Royalton, Vermont, Mary Gavin of Sharon, Vermont, Helen Nurse of San Antonio, Texas, and the late Mark Gavin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Kathy's Memorial Mass in Saint Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019