FOLEY, Kathleen H. (Dunn) Of Peabody, passed away on May 10th, 2020. Daughter of the late Mary (Boland) and J. Kevin Dunn of Everett. Beloved wife of John P. Foley for over 51 years. Dear and devoted mother of Janice Rinella and her husband Domenic of Danvers and Christopher Foley and his wife Sheila of Peabody. Sister of Kevin Dunn and his wife Charlotte of Florida and the late Barbara Dunn and Brenda Dunn. Loving Nana of 4 grandchildren with whom she shared many cherished memories. Kathy was a dedicated employee of the City of Everett for a number of years where she made many friends. In accordance with the CDC, MA Dept. of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be privately held. For online guestbook, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020