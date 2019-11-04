|
HARDIMAN, Kathleen (Fulford) In Dorchester, died November 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John T. E. Hardiman. Loving mother of John T. Hardiman, Jr. and his wife Mimi Robicheau-Hardiman of Dorchester, Patricia A. Hardiman of Dorchester, Kathleen M. and her husband Christopher Straka of Maine, and Maureen F. Hardiman of Dorchester. Sister of Helen Czupailo of Quincy, Mary Jutkiewicz of Braintree, and the late Robert Fulford and Margaret Lefort. Devoted grandmother of Christian J. Gabrielle R., and Martina M. Straka. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Kathleen's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, November 12, from 5-9 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Monica Church, South Boston, on Wednesday morning, November 13, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45 P.M. Kathleen's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Carmelite Sisters and the entire staff at Marian Manor Nursing Home for their loving care over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to the Carmelite Sisters at Marian Manor to further their mission of compassionately caring for the aged and infirmed, 130 Dorchester St., South Boston, MA 02127. For directions and guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019