Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Carlisle Congregational Church
147 School St
Carlisle, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN HENDRICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN "KIT" (LOMBARD) HENDRICKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN "KIT" (LOMBARD) HENDRICKS Obituary
HENDRICKS, Kathleen (Lombard) "Kit" Of Bedford, died February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of Richard P. Hendricks, loving mother of Richard "Rick" P. Hendricks, Jr. of Bedford and Elizabeth "Beth" M. Larsen and her husband Matthew of Allentown, PA, cherished daughter of Marcie (McCorkle) Lombard of Gadsden, AL and the late Harry W. Lombard, dear sister of Warner Lombard and his wife Serita of Dallas, GA and Frank Lombard of Seagoville, TX, beloved grandmother of Carter P. and Charlotte H. Larsen and dear cousin of Donna Wadsworth. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Wednesday, February 12, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held at the Carlisle Congregational Church, 147 School St., Carlisle, on Thursday, February 13, at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Home Improvement Ministries, https://himweb.org/ or the Carlisle Congregational Church, P.O. Box 191, Carlisle, MA 01741. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Kathleen (Lombard) "Kit" HENDRICKS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -