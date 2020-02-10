|
|
HENDRICKS, Kathleen (Lombard) "Kit" Of Bedford, died February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of Richard P. Hendricks, loving mother of Richard "Rick" P. Hendricks, Jr. of Bedford and Elizabeth "Beth" M. Larsen and her husband Matthew of Allentown, PA, cherished daughter of Marcie (McCorkle) Lombard of Gadsden, AL and the late Harry W. Lombard, dear sister of Warner Lombard and his wife Serita of Dallas, GA and Frank Lombard of Seagoville, TX, beloved grandmother of Carter P. and Charlotte H. Larsen and dear cousin of Donna Wadsworth. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Wednesday, February 12, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held at the Carlisle Congregational Church, 147 School St., Carlisle, on Thursday, February 13, at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Home Improvement Ministries, https://himweb.org/ or the Carlisle Congregational Church, P.O. Box 191, Carlisle, MA 01741. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
