HINES, Kathleen Kathleen Hines, age 73, of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born on August 3, 1945, in Boston, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Quinn) Hines. Raised and educated in the Roslindale Section of Boston, Kathleen attended St. Clare's High School for girls. Kathleen continued her education and graduated from the Boston Secretarial School. Kathleen worked for the MB Transit Authority, as the Recording Secretary for the Board of Directors and later an Executive Assistant to the Advisory Board. After her retirement she settled in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL. Kathleen is survived by her brothers, Edward Hines and John Hines and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann D'Amelio. Funeral Services will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida. www.kraeerfairchild.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019