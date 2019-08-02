Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 565-5591
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN HINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN HINES


1945 - 2019
KATHLEEN HINES Obituary
HINES, Kathleen Kathleen Hines, age 73, of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born on August 3, 1945, in Boston, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Quinn) Hines. Raised and educated in the Roslindale Section of Boston, Kathleen attended St. Clare's High School for girls. Kathleen continued her education and graduated from the Boston Secretarial School. Kathleen worked for the MB Transit Authority, as the Recording Secretary for the Board of Directors and later an Executive Assistant to the Advisory Board. After her retirement she settled in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL. Kathleen is survived by her brothers, Edward Hines and John Hines and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann D'Amelio. Funeral Services will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida. www.kraeerfairchild.com

View the online memorial for Kathleen HINES
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
