GENTLE, Kathleen J. (Stanton) Of Plymouth, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 42 years to James Gentle of Plymouth. Loving mother of Paul Romig of Michigan and Thomas Romig and his wife Elaine of Dedham. Cherished grandmother of Sebastian, Nicholas, Kayla, and Caitlynn. Dear sister of Mary Beth MacLeod and her husband Bruce of Okatie, SC and Patricia Stanton McGrath of Walpole, MA. Kathie is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Kathie was the beloved daughter of the late Paul P. and Sylvia (Bergman) Stanton. Raised in Norwood, she was a graduate of Norwood High School, Class of 1970. Her studies continued at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her LPN and MassBay Community College where she was pinned as a Register Nurse. Over the years, Kathie cared for patients as a dedicated nurse at Norwood Hospital, Ellis Rehabilitation and Nursing Home and Alden Court Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Kathie and Jim enjoyed travelling over the years, especially to Aruba, spending time relaxing on the beach. They also enjoyed weekend trips to Foxwoods either to see a show or visiting the casinos. She was a generous grandmother, who adored spending time with her grandchildren making forever memories with them. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, May 23rd, in Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick Street, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations in memory of Kathie to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com



