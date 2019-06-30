KELLEHER, Kathleen J. (Lafferty) Of Norwood, passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Timothy P. Kelleher. Devoted mother of John T. Kelleher and his wife Christine of NV, Megan Kelleher and her husband David Abramowitz of Westwood, Alanna Kelleher and her husband Daniel Mitchell of Norwood, Gavin P. Kelleher and his wife Jennifer of Sharon, and Craig M. Kelleher and his wife Maria of Westwood. Sister of John Lafferty and his wife Virginia of NY. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, Timothy, Ryan, Aidan, Hugo, Ava, Maia, Cashel, Ashlyn, Vivienne, Evelyn, Thomas, and Grant. Daughter of the late John and Bridget (Mannion) Lafferty. Also survived by many dear friends. Kathleen was a devoted member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019