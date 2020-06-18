Boston Globe Obituaries
KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" (CLAY) BOWEN

BOWEN, Kathleen M. "Kathy" (Clay) In Framingham, formerly of Brookline on June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of John J. Bowen and loving mother of their children, Robert and Mary Bowen, both of Framingham and the late baby Sean Thomas Bowen. Devoted daughter of the late Robert L. and Claire M. (Devin) Clay. Dear sister of Regina Johnston and her husband Robert of Somerville and the late Janice Clay. Also survived by her brother-in-law Thomas Bowen of Framingham, and her niece and godchild Maria Clay and her children Arieya, Ra and Jaline. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Sunday, June 21st from 6:00 – 8:00 (please follow COVID-19 guidelines). Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or www.specialolympicsma.org
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
